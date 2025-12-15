HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Vote chori' issue raised by Cong, not INDIA bloc: Omar

December 15, 2025 16:10 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday distanced himself from the 'vote chori' issue raised by the Congress and said the 'INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it'.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

His remarks came a day after top Congress leaders attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that 'vote chori' is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were 'gaddar' who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.

Abdullah's National Conference is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

 

Asked to comment on the issue of 'vote chori' and alleged electoral irregularities being highlighted by the Congress, Abdullah said, "The INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR as its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?"

The Congress has claimed that it has collected around six crore signatures against 'vote theft' and will present the same to the President of India.

