HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Did Congress Hold 'Vote Chori' Rally?

Why Did Congress Hold 'Vote Chori' Rally?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 12:29 IST

x

Glimpses from Sunday's Congress rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi against 'Vote Chori'.

 

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at the Congress rally against 'Vote Chori' as Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken, Rahul Gandhi, Tariq Anwar and other Congress leaders look on. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi speaks at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi assists her mother Sonia Gandhi, who turned 79 on December 9, as her brother Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A day after he played a game of football alongside Lionel Messi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke at the 'Vote Chori' rally, listened to by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot among others. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have a word at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi has a word with her son at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal with copies of the Constitution at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, Abhishek Singhvi at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi pulls his sister Priyanka Gandhi's leg amusing Mallikarjun Kharge at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and her son at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi shake hands during the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A banner and cut out of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders at the Ramlila Maidan for the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Supporters gather in large numbers for the 'Vote Chori' rally, here and below. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man blows a shell during during the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff=

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Vote chori in BJP DNA': Cong targets Modi, EC at Delhi rally
'Vote chori in BJP DNA': Cong targets Modi, EC at Delhi rally
'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son
'Vote chori': Charges filed against former BJP MLA, son
Vote chori is biggest anti-national act, Rahul tells BJP
Vote chori is biggest anti-national act, Rahul tells BJP
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
Kharge vs Shah over Priyanka's jibes at Modi over Bengal poll
Kharge vs Shah over Priyanka's jibes at Modi over Bengal poll

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Sydney Beach Shooting: Eyewitnesses recount blood-curdling horror2:50

Sydney Beach Shooting: Eyewitnesses recount...

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and Golden Outfit1:28

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and...

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit 0:58

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO