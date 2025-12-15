Why Did Congress Hold 'Vote Chori' Rally?

Glimpses from Sunday's Congress rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi against 'Vote Chori'.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at the Congress rally against 'Vote Chori' as Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken, Rahul Gandhi, Tariq Anwar and other Congress leaders look on. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi speaks at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi assists her mother Sonia Gandhi, who turned 79 on December 9, as her brother Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A day after he played a game of football alongside Lionel Messi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke at the 'Vote Chori' rally, listened to by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot among others. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have a word at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi has a word with her son at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal with copies of the Constitution at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, Abhishek Singhvi at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi pulls his sister Priyanka Gandhi's leg amusing Mallikarjun Kharge at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and her son at the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi shake hands during the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A banner and cut out of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders at the Ramlila Maidan for the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Supporters gather in large numbers for the 'Vote Chori' rally, here and below. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man blows a shell during during the 'Vote Chori' rally. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

