Maoists murder suspected police informer in Dantewada

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified Maoists abducted Hadma Emla from his house in village Kakadi under Aranpur police station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official said in Dantewada.

As per the preliminary probe, the assailants accused him of being a police informer before slitting his throat and dumping the body near the village, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the village and sent the body for autopsy.

Security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Maoist, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by the Maoists, as per the police.

Earlier on January 26, the Maoists killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of being an informer.

On January 16, the Maoits killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur for the same reason.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Maoist violence in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Notably, local body elections will be held in Chhattisgarh this month.

While 173 civic bodies -- ten municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats -- will go to polls on February 11, Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23.