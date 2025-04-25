Maoists call for peace talks as search op in Chhattisgarh enters Day 5

A massive operation against Maoists involving about 10,000 security personnel along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border continued for the fifth day on Friday, with the Maoists purportedly issuing a statement in which they called for halting the exercise and holding "peace talks".

IMAGE: Security personnel returning after an encounter with the Maoists in the forest area at Bijapur-Dantewada border, in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, March 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The statement by Maoists being circulated on social media also says that despite the possibility of solving the problem through peace talks, the government was using repression and violence.

It is believed that some 500 cadres of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist, including top leaders, are holed up in the area, and Telangana Police are assisting in the exercise, said the official who is monitoring the action on the ground.

The operation, one of biggest counter-insurgency actions launched in the Bastar region, involves personnel of different units including the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force of the Chhattisgarh police, the Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

On Thursday, three women Naxalites were killed on Karregutta hills, and a huge cache of weapons, explosives and other materials was recovered.

The operation was launched on Monday in the densely forested hills of Karregutta and Durgamgutta along the inter-state border. Parts of the area fall in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, over 450 km away from state capital Raipur.

It is believed to be the base of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) battalion No. 1, the strongest military formation of the Maoists, an official said.

Intelligence inputs suggest more than 500 Maoists belonging to PLGA battalion No 1, Telangana state committee and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of Maoists led by senior Maoists such as Hidma and Damodar are holed up in the area, he said.

"It is a crucial operation because it would be a battle to finish off the military strength of outlawed CPI (Maoists) by targeting PLGA battalion no 1 and the Maoist think tank in Dandakaranya special zonal committee (DKSZC) and Telangana state committee," the official said.

Though the bodies of three Naxalites were recovered on Thursday, many more might have been killed or seriously injured in the gunfight, he said, adding that the entire area has been cordoned off.

"This operation is like a Test cricket match. It would last long and we would not get very exciting news in every session. But at the end of the match, we are hopeful of a very favourable result," the official said.

All stakeholders of the Centre, Chhattisgarh government and neighbouring states are directly or indirectly involved in this operation, he said.

"So far, all our troops are safe. No problems except for the hardship of tough terrain and summer heat. But the morale of the troops is high," he said.

Helicopters and drones are being used in the operation, the official added.

As per the sources, some jawans involved in the operation were shifted to a hospital after they suffered dehydration and heatstroke.

Meanwhile, the purported statement issued by Rupesh, in-charge of North-West sub zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) on Friday, stated, "Everyone wants the problem to be resolved through peace talks. Our party is always ready for peace talks. Our party's central committee had also issued letters (recently) regarding peace talks."

"We are continuously making efforts to bridge the trust deficit. But the government's intention seems to be different. Despite the possibility of solving the problem through peace talks, the government is trying to solve the problem by using repression and violence," it said.

"A big military operation has been launched on the Bijapur (CG)-Telangana border. This operation should be stopped immediately, the forces should be withdrawn. We are requesting the government to adopt the path of solving the problem through talks, and create a favourable environment. This path will yield positive results. The government should stop the operation by security forces for a month," it added.

Reacting to the statement, inspector general of police of Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI that security forces were on the ground not to harm anyone but to protect everyone.

"Securing the lives and properties of the native population is the primary duty of the police and security forces. We are out on ground to perform this duty. Security forces do not initiate of any offensive action. We retaliate in self-defence only when attacked by Maoists," he said.

"Still Maoists have the option to shun violence and join the mainstream. We are out on the ground to harm anyone but to protect everyone. In case of someone trying to inflict any harm to the native population or troops, we will give a befitting reply," he added.

Security forces have killed more than 350 Maoists in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since January last year.

As many as 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed in twin encounters in Bastar region on March 29.

So far this year, 144 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state. Of these, 128 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.