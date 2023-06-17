Maoist supporter held with Rs 10 lakh in Rs 2000 notes

An alleged Maoist supporter was arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh with Rs 10 lakh in Rs 2000 notes belonging to leaders of the outlawed movement, a police official said on Saturday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India had recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation and had asked people to deposit it in banks or get it exchanged till September 30.

Dinesh Tati (23), resident of Palnar village in Gangaloor police station limits, was held on Friday from a tractor showroom in Bijapur town, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavarna said.

"Initially, Tati tried to mislead police by introducing himself as a worker of a non government organisation (NGO) but later confessed he had received Rs 10 lakh from four leaders of the Gangaloor area committee of the Naxalites," he said.

"He said the plan was to dispose of the Rs 2000 notes, collected as levy by Naxalites, by procuring a tractor. A case was registered. A bank passbook has been seized from him," he added.

Another official said strict monitoring and surveillance was in place in Bastar region to curb potential exchange of such currency by Naxalites and their supporters.

Earlier on May 25, two persons were arrested in Bijapur with Rs 6 lakh in Rs 2000 notes belonging to a Naxalite commander.

Three Maoist supporters were nabbed in neighbouring Dantewada district with Rs 1 lakh in Rs 2000 notes on June 10, as per police.