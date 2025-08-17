HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three killed, 8 hurt in mass shooting at New York restaurant

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 17, 2025 20:25 IST

Three people were killed and eight others injured after multiple gunmen opened fire inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, in the early hours of Sunday (local time), according to the New York Post.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The deceased has been identified as three men, who were 27, 35 and of unknown age. Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to the hospital.

 

According to NYPD (New York City Police Department) Commissioner Jessica Tisch, police officers responded to the calls of a shooting at a restaurant located in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighbourhood, shortly before 3:30 a.m., the New York Post reported.

At least 36 shell casings were recovered from the incident spot.

The police department has launched an investigation into the matter. Till now, no arrests have been made in the case and the suspects are yet to be identified, reported the New York Post.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on August 9, three people, including a woman, were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire near a crowded intersection in the popular hotspot of New York's Times Square, quoting police, the New York Post reported.

The gunman opened fire allegedly after a dispute broke out between two people near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:20 am (local time), according to the New York Police Department.

Crowds of people were seen dispersing in panic outside the popular Hard Rock Cafe after hearing gunfire, the NY Post said.

One 18-year-old woman was injured on her neck, while the two other men, a 19-year-old and a 65-year-old, were injured on their legs. All three injured have been transported to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition, according to police officials.

According to the NY Post, the suspect was arrested at the scene, and a firearm was recovered, too. The gunman has not been identified due to his age, and till now, charges have not been filed.

