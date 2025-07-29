4 killed in shooting at New York skyscraper, shooter dead

At least four people, including a New York City police officer, were killed in a shooting in New York's central Manhattan on Monday (local time).

IMAGE: Police officers work near the scene of a shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US on July 28, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury, New York police said.

Tamura, wearing a bulletproof vest, opened fire inside a Midtown skyscraper that houses Blackstone and NFL headquarters.

A total of five people were shot by the gunman in the shooting in Midtown Manhattan today, New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Only one person shot survived and is in critical but stable condition, Tisch said at a news conference.

IMAGE: Rescuers assist a person near the shooting site. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The man is being treated at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

According to CNN, the suspected gunman had a concealed carry license for a handgun. He also had an expired private investigator license.

The New York Post newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, said that the gunman carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, in a crowded part of Midtown Manhattan, just blocks from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre and the Museum of Modern Art.

The shooter first exchanged fire with an NYPD officer in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue at around 6:40 pm. He then went up to the 33rd floor, before barricading himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building, provoking a lockdown in the area.