News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 killed, 64 injured as fire breaks out in Durga Puja pandal in UP

3 killed, 64 injured as fire breaks out in Durga Puja pandal in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2022 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three people were killed and 64 others injured after a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal here due to overheating of a halogen light, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a Durga Puja pandal after a fire broke out during a digital show on Sunday night in UP's Bhadohi. Photograph: PTI Photo

A digital show was going on at the pandal and 300-400 people were inside it when the fire broke out on Sunday night. The pandal was reduced to ashes, they said.

The fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Narthua village, a stone's throw from Aurai police station, around 9.30 pm on Sunday, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.

A total of 67 people were injured in the fire and three of them -- Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45) and Naveen (10) -- died. Three of the injured are stated to be serious, he said.

 

All the injured have been identified, and the district administration and police have their list, he said, adding that the majority of the people inside the pandal were women and children.

A halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire at multiple points simultaneously. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent, Rathi said.

The cause of the fire was ascertained by a special probe team constituted by Additional Director General Ram Kumar, the DM said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that an FIR has been lodged at Aurai police station.

The Durga Puja had been organised by Ekta Club Pooja Samiti, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident, his office said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment, the Chief Minister's Officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
9 killed, over 10 injured as UP bus catches fire
9 killed, over 10 injured as UP bus catches fire
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
'I was scared, but Mani sir...'
'I was scared, but Mani sir...'
Foreign Fund Flows Remain Weak For Banks
Foreign Fund Flows Remain Weak For Banks
Ad spends likely to get double-digit boost
Ad spends likely to get double-digit boost
At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi
At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

4 dead, 10 injured in Lucknow hotel fire

4 dead, 10 injured in Lucknow hotel fire

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances