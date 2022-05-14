Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair

27 people died and 12 got injured as a massive blaze broke out at a four-storey commercial building near the Mundka metro station in Delhi.

Here are the shocking images of the blaze.



IMAGE: NDRF personnel during rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka metro station. Photographs: PTI Photo; Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF and Fire Brigade personnel carry out rescue work.

IMAGE: The fire had started from the first floor of the commercial building that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company. It is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered in.

IMAGE: As many as 25 out of the 27 retrieved bodies from the site of have not yet been identified, according to a police official.

IMAGE: Some survivors used a narrow space in the building to climb down.

IMAGE: In videos that emerged on the social media, people could be heard crying for help while others were seen jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

IMAGE: In order to rescue those who were trapped, the fire department deployed cranes while police officials broke the windows of the building to help the people..

IMAGE: Following a six-hour long firefighting operation, the blaze was brought under control.