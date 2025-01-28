7 dead, 40 injured after structure collapses at religious event in UP

At least seven people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

IMAGE: Injured persons are being taken taken to a hospital after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat collapses. Photograph: ANI on X

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.