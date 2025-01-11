HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 14-yr-old, out on morning run, hit by speeding Jaguar in Noida

14-yr-old, out on morning run, hit by speeding Jaguar in Noida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 15:12 IST

x

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while jogging on a service road in Noida Extension, with the police arresting the driver of the luxury vehicle, according to officials.

IMAGE: The Jaguar car which hit a teenager jogger in Noida. Photograph: X

The boy is being treated at a private hospital and his condition is critical, on official said.

The incident took place around 6 am on January 9 near Stellar Jeevan Society in the Bisrakh police station area when the Jaguar car allegedly struck the boy from behind, as per a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Murari Singh.

 

"My son Neeraj was running on the service road when the Jaguar, driven recklessly, hit him from behind. He sustained serious injuries to his head and chest and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital," Singh has said in his complaint.

A police spokesperson said that following the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the local police station.

"The boy is being treated for his injuries at a private hospital, where his condition remains critical. The vehicle involved and its driver are in police custody, and further investigation is underway," the official added.

According to the police, the erring Jaguar XE is registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and its 22-year-old driver has been arrested.

The FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 125b (causing grievous hurt with rash or negligently done act that endangers human life), the spokesperson added.

Recently, taking note of the high number of accidents and casualties caused by them in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to launch large-scale road safety awareness campaigns, especially in schools and colleges.

According to official figures on road accidents available from January to September 2024, the district recorded over 850 crashes that left around 330 dead and over 750 injured.

In 2024, several road accidents involving luxury vehicles occurred in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Greater Noida. On May 16, 2024, a speeding BMW collided with an e-rickshaw near Sector 24 in Noida, resulting in two fatalities and three injuries. The driver was arrested following the incident.

On May 26, a 64-year-old man was fatally struck by a speeding Audi while crossing the road to buy milk near Gijhor village in Sector 53 of the city.

On August 12, a high-speed car crashed into a pole on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Amity University, resulting in the deaths of three passengers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Driving Tests Are A Joke'
'Driving Tests Are A Joke'
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
Horror On The Highway
Horror On The Highway
'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'
'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 2

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

webstory image 3

Why The Poco X7 Pro Might Be For You

VIDEOS

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in Alakh Darbar1:30

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in...

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD