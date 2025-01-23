HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jalgaon train accident: 'Tea-seller started fire rumour'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2025 14:57 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Jalgaon train accident was the result of a 'sheer rumour' about fire by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express, which led to panic and some passengers jumping off.

IMAGE: Passengers deboard the Pushpak Express in Jalgaon on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some passengers of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen persons were killed and 15 injured in the accident, as per officials.

 

Speaking to the reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "A tea-seller from the pantry shouted about a fire having broken out in a coach."

Two passengers from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh heard it and conveyed the false alarm to others, leading to confusion and panic in their general coach and the adjoining one, he said.

Some of the scared passengers jumped off the train from both the sides to save themselves, Pawar said.

As the train was speeding, a passenger pulled the alarm chain. "After the train halted, people started getting down and got run over by the Karnataka Express on the adjacent track," he said.

The impact was so powerful that several passengers lost their lives and the bodies got mutilated, Pawar said.

"The accident was the result of a sheer rumour about fire," the deputy CM said.

Of the 13 persons who died, 10 have been identified, he said.

The two passengers, who reportedly spread the rumour, was among those injured in the incident, he said.

The district guardian minister and officials reached the spot and after some time, the movement of trains resumed in both the directions, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
