IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle.

Manoj Bajpayee is exasperated by reports that he is all set to get into active politics in Bihar.

"You know, for 25 years since my Satya days, people have been speculating about my joining politics. They just don't understand. I am this guy who left his village at 19. He is given up everything, sacrificed the joy of being with his parents in the village to explore an unknown world, chasing his dreams," the actor tells Subhash K Jha.

"When this guy is getting everything he ever wanted for himself and his family, when all his dreams are coming true, why would he at any point of time give up all he has for an alternative career of uncertainty?"

Manoj says he has no interest in politics.

"It has always been an unknown area for me. I would never ever get into politics. Each time there is a state or parliamentary election the speculation starts as to whether I am getting into politics. Well, I am not -- not now not ever. I am tired of the speculation."

"Now with social media, anyone can say anything without clarifying with the person concerned. You can't use my name as clickbait. I am very tired of this, Subhash. This person whom they are pushing into politics is not me," he says.

"No one cares to check facts these days.This is my last word on this issue: Never ever will I join politics. No matter how many state and parliamentary elections come, I am not going to clarify. This is my last interview on this subject."