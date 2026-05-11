Manoj Agarwal Becomes Chief Secretary Of West Bengal

Manoj Agarwal, previously West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary, marking a significant administrative shift under the newly formed BJP government.

Key Points Manoj Agarwal, former Chief Electoral Officer, appointed Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

Agarwal oversaw significant electoral roll revisions before the assembly polls.

His tenure includes roles in key departments and infrastructure projects like the Kona Expressway.

Agarwal's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic led to conflicts with the TMC.

His appointment signals the BJP government's confidence in his ability to implement key policies.

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal was appointed the chief secretary of the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in the state, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, helmed the EC-mandated SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls in which around 91 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls.

Key Roles and Responsibilities of Manoj Agarwal

Incumbent Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala was named Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, the order stated.

Nariwala, a 1993-batch IAS, was named the chief secretary of West Bengal by the poll body, removing Nandini Chakravorty from the position of the state's top bureaucrat.

An IIT Kanpur alumnus, 60-year-old Agarwal has had a distinguished administrative career, serving in several key departments of the West Bengal government, including Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Food, Fire and Emergency Services, and Forest, while also handling important positions at the Centre, officials said.

Infrastructure Projects and Contributions

He also served as the chairman of the State Highways Authority, planning the crucial elevated corridor over Kona Expressway, a major infrastructure upgrade designed to ease traffic congestion, featuring a six-lane elevated, signal-free path. As of now, the 7.8 km project, aimed at streamlining connectivity to the Kolkata port, is under construction.

Kona Expressway is the arterial thoroughfare connecting Kolkata to the Delhi-bound National Highway 19 and the Mumbai-joining NH 16.

Controversies and Political Dynamics

During his stint as the Principal Secretary of the state Food and Supplies Department, Agarwal had mandated that the distribution of food coupons through the state's Public Distribution System during the COVID-19 pandemic be handled by government officers instead of public representatives of the ruling dispensation.

His stand allegedly did not go down well with the erstwhile TMC brass.

Agarwal was subsequently shifted to the state forest department, only to make a dramatic return to his most high-profile posting as CEO of West Bengal.

There, he took charge of the crucial â and fiercely debated â SIR exercise, hailed by the BJP as an "essential electoral roll clean-up drive" but denounced by the TMC as a calculated bid to "disenfranchise legitimate voters at the BJP's behest".

Future Prospects and Government Confidence

Although Agarwal is set to retire in July this year, sources in the state secretariat indicated that he is almost certain to receive an extension, underscoring the BJP government's confidence in him to steer and oversee the implementation of key public policies under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's maiden regime in Bengal.

The BJP came to power for the first time in the state after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress. The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.