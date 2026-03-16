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Hours after poll dates announcement, EC makes key bureaucratic changes in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: March 16, 2026 11:56 IST

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Dushyant Nariala has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal by the Election Commission, replacing Nandini Chakravarty, as the state prepares for assembly elections next month.

IMAGE: The Election Commission removed West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty. Photograph: @IAS_Nandini/X

Key Points

  • The Election Commission has appointed Dushyant Nariala as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.
  • Nandini Chakravarty, the previous Chief Secretary, will be kept out of all election-related duties.
  • Sanghamitra Ghosh has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, by the Election Commission.
  • The Election Commission's decision follows a review of West Bengal's election preparedness, ensuring fair and impartial elections.
  • The Trinamool Congress government and the Election Commission have previously disagreed on issues such as voter list revisions.

Barely hours after the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission removed two of the top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

The commission appointed Dushyant Nariala, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch, as the state's chief secretary, and said Chakravorty would be kept out of poll-related assignments.

The poll panel also removed West Bengal's Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena.

In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll panel also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

"...the officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections," the communication, signed by commission secretary Sujeet Kr Mishra, said.

EC Explains Decision To Remove Officers 

The EC said the decision to remove the two officers was taken following a review of the poll preparedness of the state.

The poll panel said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and asked for a report of the joining of the two officers in their respective offices by 3 pm on Monday.

The reshuffle, unprecedented in West Bengal's recent administrative history, was enforced in the wake of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress dispensation's constant criticism of the poll body over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

Some corners of the state's political circles maintained that the move was carried out to ensure administrative impartiality during the elections.

The assembly polls will be held in the state on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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