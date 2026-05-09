HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » EC's special observer for Bengal SIR appointed as CM's advisor

EC's special observer for Bengal SIR appointed as CM's advisor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 20:58 IST

x

Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, signalling a strategic move to bolster policy coordination and governance.

Narendra Modi and Suvendu Adhikari

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkatay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer, appointed as advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister.
  • Gupta's experience expected to enhance policy coordination and governance in West Bengal.
  • Shantanu Bala, an IAS officer, appointed as the chief minister's private secretary.
  • Appointments part of restructuring following the change in government in West Bengal.

Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was on Saturday appointed the advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to a notification.

Gupta, an officer of the 1990 batch, was engaged by the Election Commission as the Special Roll Observer for the SIR exercise, held prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections. 

Gupta's Role in West Bengal Governance

"Gupta's vast experience is expected to help the new administration in policy coordination and governance-related matters," an official said.

The new BJP government also appointed IAS officer Shantanu Bala as the chief minister's private secretary, according to another notification.

New Private Secretary Appointed

Bala, an officer of the 2017 batch, was the additional district magistrate of South 24 Parganas in his last assignment.

"Bala's appointment is part of the restructuring of the Chief Minister's Office following the change in government," another official said.

Both officers have been asked to take charge of their new assignments immediately, according to the notifications.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as 1st BJP CM of West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as 1st BJP CM of West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's Minister To Bengal CM
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's Minister To Bengal CM
What Suvendu Adhikari Must Understand
What Suvendu Adhikari Must Understand
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar1:07

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO