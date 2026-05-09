EC's special observer for Bengal SIR appointed as CM's advisor

Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, signalling a strategic move to bolster policy coordination and governance.

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkatay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer, appointed as advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister.

Gupta's experience expected to enhance policy coordination and governance in West Bengal.

Shantanu Bala, an IAS officer, appointed as the chief minister's private secretary.

Appointments part of restructuring following the change in government in West Bengal.

Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was on Saturday appointed the advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to a notification.

Gupta, an officer of the 1990 batch, was engaged by the Election Commission as the Special Roll Observer for the SIR exercise, held prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Gupta's Role in West Bengal Governance

"Gupta's vast experience is expected to help the new administration in policy coordination and governance-related matters," an official said.

The new BJP government also appointed IAS officer Shantanu Bala as the chief minister's private secretary, according to another notification.

New Private Secretary Appointed

Bala, an officer of the 2017 batch, was the additional district magistrate of South 24 Parganas in his last assignment.

"Bala's appointment is part of the restructuring of the Chief Minister's Office following the change in government," another official said.

Both officers have been asked to take charge of their new assignments immediately, according to the notifications.