Bhagwant Mann Accuses Majithia Of Rowdyism, Obstruction Of Justice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticised Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly forcing his way into an Amritsar police station to release a detainee, sparking political controversy and legal action.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lambasted SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly storming an Amritsar police station.

An FIR has been registered against Majithia, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country.

Mann accused Majithia of 'rowdyism' and obstructing police functioning, stating that action will be taken as per law.

SAD claims Jobanpreet Singh's arrest was a 'political vendetta' and that he was held illegally.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to file its reply regarding Jobanpreet's arrest by June 3.

Lambasting Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly storming into an Amritsar police station to forcibly release a detainee, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the SAD leader was a "paper tiger" and "rowdyism" was in his blood.

Police have not yet arrested Majithia despite an FIR registered against him at the Majitha police station and a lookout circular issued to prevent him from leaving the country.

They had conducted raids at the residences of Majithia and several others on Monday.

Mann's Reaction and Allegations Against Majithia

Replying to a media query on Tuesday, Mann said police are searching for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

"Where have his whiskers gone now?" he quipped, as the Akali leader is known for often twirling his moustache.

The chief minister said the SAD leader must come forward.

"Majithia calls himself Majhe da Jarnail (General of Majha), but he is a Kagzi Sher (paper tiger). When an FIR was lodged, he ran away, leaving others behind," Mann said.

"It has come to the fore that Gundagardi (rowdyism) is in his blood. How he obstructed police functioning and damaged police records! Action will be taken against him as per law," he added.

Political Fallout and Counter-Allegations

Replying to a question about the surfacing of some posters stating "Majithia is a bhagora (deserter)", Mann said Majithia is one indeed.

Majithia, along with a crowd of around 60 people, allegedly stormed into the Majitha police station on Sunday, searched the rooms "in utter disregard of the law" and caused damage to case files, police said on Monday.

This followed the arrest of an individual named Jobanpreet Singh.

After the incident, police said that action would be taken against those involved regardless of their status, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

SAD's Defence and Claims of Political Vendetta

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal claimed that Jobanpreet Singh was a party polling agent in the recent civic body elections, and the case against him was "fabricated" as part of a "political vendetta".

The party also alleged that Jobanpreet was held at the station house officer's quarters instead of a police lock-up.

Reacting to Mann's comments on Majithia, SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler alleged that a false case has been filed against the Akali leader.

He questioned the issuance of a lookout circular against Majithia, asking why the state government was creating such a drama when the Akali leader had already surrendered his passport in a court in a separate matter.

Legal Proceedings and High Court Intervention

On Jobanpreet's arrest, Kler said the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file its reply in the matter by June 3.

Jobanpreet's father Mukhwant Singh approached the high court on Tuesday stating that his son's arrest was illegal.

"Before arresting anyone for offences carrying a penalty of seven years or less," Kler said, "the police must issue a notice. But in Jobanpreet's case, no such notice was given. Nor were the grounds for his arrest provided."

SAD leaders claimed that Jobanpreet Singh, a party worker and election agent, was allegedly picked up from his home early on Sunday and was kept at the station house officer's quarters instead of a police lock-up.