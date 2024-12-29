HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manmohan Singh's ashes immersed in Yamuna after rituals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 29, 2024 17:29 IST

The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna River near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals.

IMAGE: Rituals for the 'Asthi Visarjan' of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh perform at Yamuna Ghat near Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla, in New Delhi, December 29, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Singh's family members and later taken to the 'Asth Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site.

 

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an akhand path at its official residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Marg on January 1.

A bhog ceremony, antim ardas and kirtan would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament complex.

Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 due to of age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying last respects to the former prime minister.

"We all will always remember Manmohan Singh Ji's service to the nation, his dedication and his simplicity," the Congress said on its official X handle while sharing pictures of the immersion.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lamented that there was no one from the Gandhi family when the ashes of the former prime minister were immersed.

"It's a sad moment for all of us. However, it's true that no one was there from the Gandhi family today (during the immersion of Singh's ashes)... Today, when there was no camera, there was no one from Congress. This is a sad thing. Manmohan Singh is highly respected," Sirsa said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
