Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...

'We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod.'

'If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart.'

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs gather at former Manipur minister Th Biswajit's Imphal home, May 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The broader contours of the next 'popular' Bharatiya Janata Party government in Manipur are taking shape with different set of MLAs holding hectic parleys among themselves as well as with the state governor, three BJP MLAs from the state tell this correspondent.

This evolving realignment between BJP MLAs from the Imphal valley and Kuki-Zo MLAs from the hills has opened up the possibility of a fresh coalition that could replace President's Rule. But with no clarity from the central BJP leadership, the process remains stalled.

These three BJP legislators in Manipur -- two Meitei MLAs from the valley and one Kuki MLA from the hills -- say they have managed to build a broad-based consensus to form a new government, but allege the process is being "stonewalled" by the party's central leadership -- primarily over its perceived reluctance to move former chief minister N Biren Singh -- who is strongly backed by the party's north east in-charge and Lok Sabha MP from Puri, Sambit Patra -- away from the state.

"We already have the numbers, the support from our allies to form the government. What is stopping us? The central leadership is not giving permission. Why? I don't know. Maybe they have their own policy or programme. That's possible," one of the three BJP MLAs says angrily.

"The situation in Manipur is still very delicate. A popular government could help stabilise things," the MLA adds.

"I can't say why this is happening but the fact is we've received no sign from their side (the central BJP leadership). No direction. Nothing," he reiterates.

Ten BJP legislators recently called on Governor Ajay Bhalla to formally stake a claim to form a new government, nearly five months after President's Rule was imposed in Manipur.

They claimed they had the support of 44 MLAs from the state including former CM Biren Singh.

A section of BJP MLAs from the Imphal valley among these 44 have openly expressed their opposition to Biren Singh's inclusion proving that the resistance to the former chief minister is not limited to hill BJP MLAs alone.

The emergence of a new group of BJP MLAs from the valley against Biren Singh is not surprising, say the two Meitei MLAs.

The second BJP MLA, who was part of the delegation who met Governor Bhalla, echoed the sentiment in a separate conversation.

"We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod," he says. "If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart. We've made it clear we won't accept him again."

This MLA denies that infighting has broken out within the BJP but admitted "ambitions are everywhere."

"Everyone's a contender -- Satyabrata, Radheshyam, Bishwajit, Govindas, Khemchand," he says. "But we've agreed to defer that decision to Delhi. All we're saying is -- don't pick someone who will break us apart again."

In an important signal from the hill regions, the BJP MLA from the hills confirms that all seven Kuki-Zo BJP legislators remain firm in their opposition to Biren's return.

This legislator from the hill says, "We haven't forgotten how things collapsed last year. If the same formula is repeated, what's the guarantee it won't collapse again?"

According to this MLA, the seven Kuki-Zo MLAs from the hills were open to the names of Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh and Thongom Biswajit Singh.

"One among these can be chosen by the Centre. These three names have popular support even among the Kukis, but then we will need to consult the wider community leaders from the Kuki-Zo community before anything can be finalised," he cautions.

"We don't want N Biren Singh back again under any circumstance. Anybody other than Biren and we will be ready to support that government. His return is non-negotiable for us," he adds.

"It is only Sambit Patra, the BJP in-charge of the northeast who is desperately trying to push his name; it will not work," claims this Kuki-Zo MLA.