'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'

'All MLAs have the same demand -- to form the next BJP government in Manipur as early as possible.'

IMAGE: N Biren Singh tenders his resignation as Manipur chief minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, February 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

Following N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister, Manipur confronts a political vacuum and continued ethnic tensions despite the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar has taken a proactive step by meeting with state BJP President A Sharda Devi to propose a meeting of all BJP MLAs to expedite the process of government formation and address the political uncertainty.

"I requested her to summon all the BJP MLAs at the earliest. She said she will do it positively within the next few days," Shyamkumar tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com

Shyamkumar underscores the urgency of the situation, arguing that prolonged President's Rule is not in the best interest of Manipur. "Keeping President's Rule is not good for the future course of the state," he asserts.

According to Shyamkumar, several BJP MLAs, both Meitei and Kuki, had appealed to the party's central leadership for Biren Singh's removal.

Despite the BJP holding a majority in Manipur, the process of electing a new leader was delayed, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

"We have the numbers to form the government," says Shyamkumar. "I have requested the central BJP leadership to appoint a leader from among us to take charge."

Shyamkumar met Dr Sambit Patra, the BJP's Manipur in-charge, who assured him that the issue would be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Home Minister Amit A Shah and BJP President J P Nadda.

IMAGE: Then chief minister N Biren Singh with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the significant hurdles in forming the new government is the ongoing ethnic violence, which has prevented Kuki MLAs from travelling to Imphal for discussions.

"Kuki MLAs cannot come down here right now due to the ongoing situation," Shyamkumar explains, adding that without the central government's intervention, it would be difficult for Kuki MLAs to participate in meetings in Imphal.

"There's no division among the Meitei MLAs," Shyamkumar insists, emphasising that while the immediate meeting would primarily involve Imphal Valley-based Meitei MLAs, invitations would likely be extended to Kuki MLAs as well, even if they may not be able to attend.

A Sharda Devi, Shyamkumar says, "assured me that she will do it positively within A few days. I think the meeting will be held soon."

"We need to gather all the honourable MLAs and request the BJP president to ask the central leadership to choose a leader from among us," he says.

Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh is said to be a contender for the chief minister's job, but Shyamkumar refuses to confirm any name.

"I don't know about that part. All MLAs have the same demand -- to form the next BJP government in Manipur as early as possible," he remarks, without elaborating further.

The final decision rests with the BJP's central leadership, concedes Shyamkumar. "It is in their hands," he acknowledges.

"Some groups (within the Manipur BJP legislature party) fear that forming the government without resolving ethnic tensions could lead to further clashes."