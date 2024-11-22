'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal In Manipur'

'The visit of the honourable PM with the workable strategy towards conflict resolution will help greatly.'

IMAGE: Protestors set a car on fire during a protest n Imphal, November 16, 2024, to condemn the killing of women and children by suspected Kuki militants. Photograph: ANI Photo

Manipur saw another spate of violence in the ongoing conflict that has taken over 200 lives and displaced 60,000 Indians in the last 18 months.

"Business as usual which we have witnessed over the last 18 months needs a review," says retired Lieutenant General Konsam Himalay Singh, the Indian Army's first three star general from the North East.

The general is a member of the Manipur government's consultative committee on Naga peace talks and served the Indian Army for 40 years with distinction.

During his career he led an infantry battalion during the Kargil War and commanded a battalion in the highest battlefield of the world, the Siachen Glacier.

He later commanded an infantry division and a corps at the Line of Control facing Pakistan and also oversaw counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

After retirement, the general returned to settle down in his home state of Manipur.

"It is for the authorities to consider the political approach [in Manipur]. Dialogue must be enforced despite the opposition by some armed gangs."

"Efforts to recover the looted weapons in the hills and the valley districts must be intensified. Negotiations on the administrative issues must be facilitated by the Centre, come what may," the general tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

It has been one-and-a-half years since violence began in Manipur. Another 50 companies of central police forces have been deployed after the fresh round of violence that has erupted. Why has the state and Centre been unable to bring the situation under control even after 18 months?

The state and the Centre are trying their best to bring a reasonable level of stability. But their efforts have had limited success due to multiple complexities, hidden agendas, domination of the narrative by anti-national forces and many other factors.

If the armed gangs set the agenda here, I believe things will not work.

What according to you are the critical and underlying issues of this crisis which started with a high court directive resulting in violence on both sides? How has the situation deteriorated and what are the other factors that have contributed to the conflagration?

The high court directive was to consider the case for the Meiteis to be included in the scheduled tribe lists.

The honourable Supreme Court judgment asked the state government to reply to a query from the Centre regarding the matter which was pending for over 10 years.

While the judgment may have been one of the triggers it certainly was not the only reason for the violence which occurred on May 3, 2023.

Other factors like illegal poppy cultivation, encroachment on forest areas; Kuki-Chin groups being called foreigners, challenge to the ethnic identities and their beliefs and such socio-political issues added to the fire.

Not to speak of the power-hungry forces and social media spread of false videos. Fear, suspicion took over rapidly to fan the violence.

IMAGE: A deserted view of a road in Imphal West, November 17, 2024, during a curfew following the recent violence. Photograph: ANI Photo

What is the solution to end this cycle of violence? Or is it near impossible to do so since opposing groups are well armed and the circle of violence only seems to be increasing?

Historically, Manipur has seen far more violence between Kukis and Nagas (1992 to 1995) where thousands were killed.

Kukis-Hmar violence in 1992, Kuki-Paite clashes in 1997, Kuki-Dimasa clashes in 2011, Meitei-Meitei Pangal clashes in 1992 are a few examples.

It took time to settle down in all of the above clashes. Therefore, I do believe that things should improve over a period of time. It is not easy.

IMAGE: Protests erupt across Manipur demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Photograph: ANI Photo

More than 200 people have died and 60,000 displaced since May 2023 -- what steps does the Centre need to take restore people's trust and stop this violence?

In my view, business as usual which we have witnessed over the last 18 months needs a review.

It is for the authorities to consider the political approach. Dialogue must be enforced despite the opposition by some armed gangs.

Efforts to recover the looted weapons in the hills and the valley districts must be intensified. Negotiations on the administrative issues must be facilitated by the Centre, come what may.

IMAGE: Members of Kuki organisations hold a rally in Churachandpur, November 19, 2024, carrying mock 'coffins' in remembrance of the deceased members of their community who died during the unrest in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The prime minister has faced criticism for not visiting Manipur even once after the violence began. Would his visit and appeal for peace between communities make a difference?

The visit of the honourable PM with the workable strategy towards conflict resolution will help greatly. His appeal for peace and actionable approach will be welcomed by all.

But visiting the state without concrete proposals may not bring the desired outcome at this stage.

Can trust be restored between the Meiteis and Kukis? Can they co-exist together?

I do believe that trust can be restored. There is no other way but to co-exist in the state of Manipur with reasonable arrangements to allay fears. Wounds, however, will take time to heal.

As a former soldier yourself, what are the handicaps that the Assam Rifles, CRPF and Assam Rifles have to deal with while operating in Manipur?

Assam Rifles and CRPF are doing their best in the given circumstances. But there are local issues and dynamics which need to be understood.

IMAGE: The Manipur police along with troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps recover 18 weapons comprising of carbines, pistols, single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores during joint search operations carried out in the hills and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal and Thoubal in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

AFSPA has been imposed in six police stations after the Jiribam incident. In the current situation which has deteriorated in the past few weeks, can AFSPA and giving a free hand to the army control the situation?

I do not understand this phrase called 'free hand' to the army. The Indian Army operates within the law of the land.

AFSPA is a mechanism under which the army operates in such a serious situation as in Manipur. With the imposition of AFSPA in six more police stations, nearly 96% of the territory except the highly populated areas of the capital is under AFSPA.

The army is doing very good work under very trying circumstances.

