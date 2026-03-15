Manipur Police Arrest Woman Accused of Recruiting for Banned PLA

A woman has been arrested in Manipur for allegedly recruiting for the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), while security forces seized a significant cache of weapons in a separate operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat militant activity in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman has been arrested in Manipur for allegedly recruiting members for the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The accused, Khangembam Auna Devi, was apprehended in the Imphal East district.

Security forces seized a large cache of arms and explosives in a separate operation in Churachandpur district.

The seized items included a country-made rocket, explosives, a rifle, magazines, and mortars.

A woman militant has been arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly recruiting cadre for the banned outfit, People's Liberation Army (PLA), police said.

The accused, identified as Khangembam Auna Devi alias Ibeyaima (43), was apprehended from Sawombung Forest Gate area in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Arms and Explosives Seized

Meanwhile, security forces, in a separate operation, seized a seven-feet-long country-made rocket, 60 kg of explosives, a country-made single-barrel rifle, four magazines and two mortars from Old Nabil area east of Thangjing Top under the jurisdiction of Henglep police station in Churachandpur district on Saturday.