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Manipur Police Arrest Woman Accused of Recruiting for Banned PLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 15, 2026 10:33 IST

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A woman has been arrested in Manipur for allegedly recruiting for the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), while security forces seized a significant cache of weapons in a separate operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat militant activity in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman has been arrested in Manipur for allegedly recruiting members for the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA).
  • The accused, Khangembam Auna Devi, was apprehended in the Imphal East district.
  • Security forces seized a large cache of arms and explosives in a separate operation in Churachandpur district.
  • The seized items included a country-made rocket, explosives, a rifle, magazines, and mortars.

A woman militant has been arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly recruiting cadre for the banned outfit, People's Liberation Army (PLA), police said.

The accused, identified as Khangembam Auna Devi alias Ibeyaima (43), was apprehended from Sawombung Forest Gate area in Imphal East district on Saturday.

 

Arms and Explosives Seized

Meanwhile, security forces, in a separate operation, seized a seven-feet-long country-made rocket, 60 kg of explosives, a country-made single-barrel rifle, four magazines and two mortars from Old Nabil area east of Thangjing Top under the jurisdiction of Henglep police station in Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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