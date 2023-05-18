News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur violence: Kuki MLAs, civil society groups refuse talks with Biren govt

Manipur violence: Kuki MLAs, civil society groups refuse talks with Biren govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 18, 2023 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least eight tribal MLAs from Manipur and various civil society organisations decided not to engage in any dialogue with the N Biren Singh government running the northeastern state which was recently rocked by ethnic violence, according to a statement issued by them.

IMAGE: A security and co-ordination meet was conducted at First Manipur Rifles by senior officers of all Central and state forces deployed in Imphal, May 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several civil society entities belonging to Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar ethnic groups in Manipur and the tribal legislators from there, including Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, held a meeting in Mizoram's capital Aizawl on Wednesday to discuss the tension in the neighbouring state.

 

"The meeting resolved (the community would) stand unitedly to face the present crisis and not to engage in any dialogue or talk with the present Manipur government," the statement said.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold consultations on a wider scale so as to arrive at a common political agenda with other groups, it said.

A separate administration in the form of a Union Territory for the Kuki-dominated districts or other political safeguard was widely deliberated during the meeting, a leader of a tribal group, who participated in the discussion, told PTI.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had on May 12 urged the Centre to create a separate administration for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar community in the wake of the violent clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribals in Manipur.

However, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had rejected the demand, while asserting that the territorial integrity of the state will be “protected at all costs”.

Meanwhile, violence-affected people from Manipur continued to trickle into Mizoram, taking the total number of displaced people seeking shelter in the state to 6,663, an official said on Wednesday.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Manipur violence: 'Don't know what our fault was'
Manipur violence: 'Don't know what our fault was'
'Drug mafia behind Manipur violence'
'Drug mafia behind Manipur violence'
'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'
'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'
SBI's Q4 net zooms 83% to Rs 16,694 cr
SBI's Q4 net zooms 83% to Rs 16,694 cr
Warner scripts new IPL record!
Warner scripts new IPL record!
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
Modern Love Chennai: Whistle Podu!
Modern Love Chennai: Whistle Podu!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur

Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur

Hit by Manipur clash, students stare at bleak future

Hit by Manipur clash, students stare at bleak future

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances