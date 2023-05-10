News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Drug mafia behind Manipur violence'

'Drug mafia behind Manipur violence'

By ANI
May 10, 2023 09:08 IST
IMAGE: Indian Army with Assam Rifles personnel conduct rescue operation in violence-affected Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Bhagat Oinam alleges that the violence in Manipur was a well-planned conspiracy.

At a press conference held at the Press Club of India, Delhi, by the People's Alliance for Peace and Progress Manipur and the Delhi Manipuri Society on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Professor Oinam stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken strict action against the drug mafia and that is why the drug mafia became active in this incident and they have a big role in this Manipur violence."

"There is a fear in the Kuki community that if the Meitei community is given ST status, then the jobs of the Kuki community will be at risk, this is also a reason for the violence," Professor Oinam alleged.

He also claimed that the people of the Kuki community who have come from Myanmar in an unconstitutional manner have got jobs in the central government.

On the other hand, Rubina, a victim of the Manipur violence, said, "Timely help was not provided to us. If the government had helped us on time and controlled the violence, then such a big incident would not have happened. This is a failure of the state government."

 

On Monday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

"Around 60 people have lost their lives so far while 231 have suffered injuries in the violence," Biren Singh stated.

"Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents on May 3," the CM added.

ANI
 
