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Why Manipur Suspended Internet After Bishnupur Bombing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 15:14 IST

Following a tragic bomb attack that killed two children, the Manipur government has suspended internet services in five districts to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain law and order amidst escalating protests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manipur government suspends internet services in five districts due to law and order concerns after a bomb attack.
  • Two children were killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, sparking local protests.
  • The internet shutdown aims to prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumours amidst the unrest.
  • Protesters in Manipur torched vehicles and damaged property in response to the bombing incident.
  • Security forces have been deployed to control the situation and maintain order in the affected areas of Manipur.

The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered suspension of internet and mobile data services, including Broadband, VSATs and VPN in five valley districts for three days, an official statement said.

The Commissioner Home N Ashok Kumar, signed the order banning internet and mobile data services in five districts from Tuesday, it said.

 

A Home department statement said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in five districts of Manipur - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur and to stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours ... the government has decided to order temporary suspension of internet services and mobile data services including Broadband, VSATs and VPN services in five districts."

Bomb Attack Details and Aftermath

Two children were killed, and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, triggering protests by locals, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described the attack as a "barbaric act" and assured the people that those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt with firmly under the law.

The two children and their mother were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house, the police officer said.

Public Reaction and Security Measures

Locals staged a protest this morning and torched two oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump in the area. They burnt tyres in front of the Moirang Police Station and destroyed a makeshift police outpost.

Security forces have been deployed in the area to control the situation, the officer said.

People also burnt tyres in different parts of Imphal to protest the killing of the two minors.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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