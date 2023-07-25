News
Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband internet

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband internet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2023 19:29 IST
The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a 'liberalised manner', nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

 

'Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition],' it said.

'No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned,' it said.

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
