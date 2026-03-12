Manipur hostage crisis ends: 21 Tangkhul Nagas freed as Centre steps in

Following a tense hostage situation in Manipur, state home minister said the hostages were freed early Thursday following negotiations and intervention by central forces.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The hostage situation stemmed from an incident where Naga youths allegedly burned Kuki farmers' huts and abducted two Kuki men, leading to retaliatory action.

Central forces, including the Border Security Force and the Army, were deployed to secure the release of the hostages, facing initial roadblocks from local women.

Manipur's chief minister and home minister appealed for peace and unity, emphasising the need for dialogue and urging residents to prioritise their Manipuri identity.

The released civilians were freed following negotiations, highlighting the importance of government intervention and community cooperation in resolving conflicts.

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said the Union home ministry stepped in to help rescue 21 Tangkhul Naga civilians who had been detained by armed men in Ukhrul district.

Speaking in the assembly, Konthoujam said the hostages were freed early Thursday following negotiations and intervention by central forces.

Narrating the sequence of events, the minister said the incident took place on Wednesday when some armed Naga youths allegedly entered Thawai Kuki village and burnt farmers' huts before reportedly abducting two Kuki men.

"As the news of the abduction of the two Kukis spread, armed Kuki men stopped three vehicles carrying 21 Tangkhul Nagas at Shangkai on the Imphal-Ukhrul Road and took them hostage," he said.

Konthoujam said central forces led by the Border Security Force were initially sent to rescue the civilians but were blocked on the road by local women.

"Later in the evening, the army stepped in and cordoned off the area where the 21 Tangkhul Nagas were being held hostage," he said.

The minister also informed the House that there were reports of firing in the Mapithel area between 6.30 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday.

"One Kuki man, identified as Lanminthang Kipgen, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was evacuated to a hospital in Kangpokpi district," he said.

Konthoujam said Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh immediately informed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla about the situation.

"The MHA then stepped in to help rescue the hostages. Following prolonged negotiations, the 21 Tangkhul Naga villagers were released around 3 am," he said.

The minister also appealed for peace and unity in the state.

"Guns cannot bring a solution or peace. Any solution has to come through the negotiating table," he said, urging civil society organisations to work towards restoring harmony.

He added that people in the state should rise above community identities.

"We need to tell ourselves that we are Manipuri first," he added.

Singh also thanked deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and all the Naga MLAs for their help in securing the release of 21 Tangkhul Naga villagers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand had expressed "profound concern regarding the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal Road, where innocent civilians have been reportedly held captive".

Singh had appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all the civilians at the earliest.