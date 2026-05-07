Four Booked For Abduction And Assault In Pratapgarh

Police in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have booked four individuals following the abduction and brutal assault of a man, an incident captured in a disturbing viral video that has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Key Points Four individuals have been booked for the abduction and assault of a young man in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was allegedly lured from his home, forced into a car, and taken to a forest area where he was tied to a tree and beaten.

A video of the assault was recorded and circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Police have confirmed the incident and are actively working to identify and arrest all those involved in the Pratapgarh assault.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the incident, linking it to societal issues and demanding strict action.

Four people were booked here for the abduction and assault of a man who they allegedly tied to a tree and beat up, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on Tuesday afternoon under the Kunda police station limits.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening based on a complaint from the victim's father.

Details of the Abduction and Assault

According to Keshav Prasad Yadav, a resident of Mauli village, some people called his 18-year-old son Nikhil Yadav on the phone and asked him to come out of his house around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

As he reached outside the village as instructed, the accused allegedly forced him into a car and took him towards the Tinpedwa forest area, where they tied him to a tree and assaulted, the complainant said.

Viral Video and Police Investigation

The attackers also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. The purported video shows the men thrashing Nikhil one after another, while one of them is assumed to have recorded the act.

Kunda Station House Officer Manoj Pandey confirmed the incident and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest all the accused.

Political Reaction to the Incident

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has shared the video on social media, describing the incident as reflective of a "dominant mindset" against the PDA (Pichda or Backward, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak or Minority), and demanded strict action against the accused.