HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Booked For Abduction And Assault In Pratapgarh

Four Booked For Abduction And Assault In Pratapgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 01:05 IST

Police in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have booked four individuals following the abduction and brutal assault of a man, an incident captured in a disturbing viral video that has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been booked for the abduction and assault of a young man in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim was allegedly lured from his home, forced into a car, and taken to a forest area where he was tied to a tree and beaten.
  • A video of the assault was recorded and circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.
  • Police have confirmed the incident and are actively working to identify and arrest all those involved in the Pratapgarh assault.
  • Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the incident, linking it to societal issues and demanding strict action.

Four people were booked here for the abduction and assault of a man who they allegedly tied to a tree and beat up, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on Tuesday afternoon under the Kunda police station limits.

 

The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening based on a complaint from the victim's father.

Details of the Abduction and Assault

According to Keshav Prasad Yadav, a resident of Mauli village, some people called his 18-year-old son Nikhil Yadav on the phone and asked him to come out of his house around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

As he reached outside the village as instructed, the accused allegedly forced him into a car and took him towards the Tinpedwa forest area, where they tied him to a tree and assaulted, the complainant said.

Viral Video and Police Investigation

The attackers also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. The purported video shows the men thrashing Nikhil one after another, while one of them is assumed to have recorded the act.

Kunda Station House Officer Manoj Pandey confirmed the incident and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest all the accused.

Political Reaction to the Incident

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has shared the video on social media, describing the incident as reflective of a "dominant mindset" against the PDA (Pichda or Backward, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak or Minority), and demanded strict action against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Four face charges after youths assaulted over theft suspicion in Deoria
Two Arrested After Man Tied to Pole and Beaten in Pilibhit
Two Arrested After Man Tied to Pole and Beaten in Pilibhit
MP sees another attack on tribal, 3 held for beating up 2 brothers
MP sees another attack on tribal, 3 held for beating up 2 brothers
Nepali man tonsured, made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP
Nepali man tonsured, made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP
Rape accused thrashed, tied to cart, paraded naked in UP
Rape accused thrashed, tied to cart, paraded naked in UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan0:41

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at governor house1:24

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at...

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks at Hyderabad House3:00

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO