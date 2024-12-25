News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man threatens terror attack during Maha Kumbh on X

Man threatens terror attack during Maha Kumbh on X

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 25, 2024 01:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police case was filed here on Tuesday after a video turned up on X showing a person making threats to spread terror during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an officer said.

IMAGE: Artists perform at the inauguration of 'Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh' marking the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Lucknow, December 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"On December 24, a video was shared on various handles on social media platform (X) in which a person was using objectionable words against Hindu religion. He was also using derogatory words against political personalities," the police in a statement said.

 

They said the man threatened to spread "terror" on January 14, 2025 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3, 2025 (Basant Panchami).

In the wake of the appearance of the video, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station of Pilibhit district, the statement said.

Asked how many people were booked, a police spokesperson said, "This is a part of the investigation," and refused to elaborate further.

The development comes barely a day after three terror suspects allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav termed the killings a breakthrough against the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force module.

The three men shot were identified as Gurvinder Singh, 25, Virender Singh alias Ravi, 23, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, 18, all residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The encounter took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Uttar Pradesh additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the Punjab natives were involved in the grenade attack.

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment but succumbed," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kumbh: Woman seer demands facility at par with males; arrested
Kumbh: Woman seer demands facility at par with males; arrested
Sadhus Head to Kumbh Mela
Sadhus Head to Kumbh Mela
Ahead Of Kumbh 2025, Sadhus' Rally
Ahead Of Kumbh 2025, Sadhus' Rally
ED probes Canada-India entities' link in US trafficking
ED probes Canada-India entities' link in US trafficking
Police to man Delhi churhes on Christmas
Police to man Delhi churhes on Christmas
AI/data science roles to dominate job market in 2025
AI/data science roles to dominate job market in 2025
Smriti Mandhana closing in on ODI and T20I crowns
Smriti Mandhana closing in on ODI and T20I crowns
More like this
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi's Kumbh order puts UP's leather industry in a fix
Yogi's Kumbh order puts UP's leather industry in a fix

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances