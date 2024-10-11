News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man threatens acid attack on woman over her choice of clothes

Man threatens acid attack on woman over her choice of clothes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 11, 2024 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A business development professional who threatened a man that he would throw acid on his wife's face over her choice of clothes has been sacked from the company, sources said on Friday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police, too, have launched an investigation against Nikith Shetty.

"..., kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress, especially in Karnataka or else I may splash acid on her face," Shetty allegedly said in a personal message on October 9 to Ansar, who immediately alerted the police and shared its screenshot.

 

"This is serious. @DgpKarnataka @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Ansar said in an online post.

"I don't think women are safe in this organisation (the private firm where Shetty worked)," he said.

Shetty's company sacked him after a netizen brought the matter to its notice.

"The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," Ansar wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will hanging rapists stop rape?
Will hanging rapists stop rape?
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
How to fight your fears: Lessons from a rape survivor
How to fight your fears: Lessons from a rape survivor
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

The bizarre reasons why men rape in India

The bizarre reasons why men rape in India

The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next

The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances