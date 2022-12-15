News
Rediff.com  » News » Man threatened to kill Pawar as his wife eloped with NCP worker

Man threatened to kill Pawar as his wife eloped with NCP worker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 15, 2022 14:52 IST
A man arrested for allegedly making a death threat call to Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, has told the Mumbai Police that he committed the offence as he was agitated after his wife eloped with an NCP worker and the party chief did not intervene in the matter, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 46-year-old accused lived in Pune with his wife for 10 years before shifting to Bihar, police said.

The Mumbai Police held the accused from Patna on Wednesday for allegedly issuing the death threat to Pawar by making a call on the latter's landline phone, the official said.

 

"The man was placed under arrest. After his interrogation in the case, he was produced in a court here, which remanded him in police custody for two days," he said.

"During his questioning, the man claimed that he lived in Pune with his wife for 10 years before shifting to Bihar. As per the claim made by the accused, during his stay in Pune, his wife abandoned him and married another man, who was an NCP worker," the official said.

The accused also told the investigators that he had been calling the landline number of Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, but since the NCP chief did not intervene in the matter and failed to take action against the party worker, he issued the death threat, the police official said.

The claims made by the accused need to be verified, a senior police official said adding probe in the case is on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
