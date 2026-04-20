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Home  » News » Pakistani Man Gets Death Penalty For Honour Killing

Pakistani Man Gets Death Penalty For Honour Killing

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 15:32 IST

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A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death for the honour killing of his wife, highlighting the ongoing issue of violence against women in Pakistan driven by patriarchal norms.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Key Points

  • A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death for committing an honour killing against his wife.
  • The man murdered his wife by slitting her throat, suspecting she was having an affair.
  • Honour killings remain a significant problem in Pakistan, with hundreds of women killed each year.
  • These killings are often driven by patriarchal norms and tribal systems, targeting women accused of illicit relationships or perceived insults to family honour.

A Pakistani court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in the name of 'honour', an official said.

The convict brutally killed his young wife by slitting her throat with a knife last year, according to the prosecution.

 

Details Of The Honour Killing Case

He suspected that his wife had an affair with a man from her locality in Kahna, a thickly populated area of Lahore.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death along with a fine of PKR 300,000, according to the court official.

"Additional Sessions Lahore Judge Ijaz Ahmed Bosal on Monday handed down a death sentence to Muhammad Azam for murdering his wife for what he claimed was 'disgracing the family honour," the official said.

Honour Killings In Pakistan

Honour killing in Pakistan remains a severe, persistent issue with hundreds of women murdered annually, often driven by strict patriarchal norms and rural tribal systems.

Hundreds of women (estimated over 700-1,000 per year) are killed for disgracing the "honour" of the family, with the highest rates reported in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Killings often result from accusations of illicit relationships, marrying against family consent, or perceived insults to family reputation.

Under Pakistani law, honour killings are often prosecuted under homicide statutes, but lenient sentencing can occur if family members forgive the perpetrator. Activists have long campaigned for stricter enforcement and legal reforms to address the root causes of honour killings and protect vulnerable women.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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