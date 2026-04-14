HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Two Impersonating Judicial Officer with Firearm

Delhi Police Nab Two Impersonating Judicial Officer with Firearm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 00:56 IST

Delhi Police have arrested two men, one posing as a judge with forged documents, for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat security threats in the capital.

Key Points

  • Two men arrested in Delhi for impersonating a judicial officer and possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition.
  • The accused were intercepted in an SUV with a fake 'Judge' sticker and black film on the windows.
  • One of the men allegedly posed as a civil judge from Uttar Pradesh and presented forged documents.
  • Delhi Police seized a pistol, live cartridges, the SUV, a forged identity card, and a fabricated permission letter.
  • Investigations are underway to determine the source of the forged documents and the extent of the illegal activity.

Two men, including one allegedly impersonating a judicial officer using forged documents, have been arrested in New Delhi with a firearm and live ammunition, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Surya Agarwal (31) and Nikhil Yadav (21), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

 

According to the police, the arrests were made by a team from Parliament Street police station as part of a drive to check potential security threats in the national capital.

"On April 5, around 5 pm, the team intercepted a suspicious SUV (MG Hector) car that was plying without a registration number plate and had black film on its windows, which is prohibited. The vehicle also bore a sticker reading 'Judge, Government of Uttar Pradesh', raising suspicion," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said in a statement.

During the search, a pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Nikhil Yadav's possession, while five live cartridges were found with Agarwal, the DCP added..

Investigation Uncovers Forged Documents

During questioning, Agarwal allegedly claimed to be an advocate and also posed as a civil judge from Uttar Pradesh. He produced a judicial identity card and a letter purportedly issued by Uttar Pradesh authorities, claiming he had permission to carry the weapon into Delhi.

However, upon verification, the police discovered that both the identity card and the letter were forged and digitally altered, the officer said.

Police further found that Agarwal possessed a valid arms licence issued in Uttar Pradesh, but it was restricted to that state and did not permit him to carry the weapon into Delhi.

A case has been registered at the Parliament Street police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

The police have seized the pistol, nine live cartridges, the SUV used in the incident, the forged identity card, the fabricated permission letter, and the sticker used to falsely assert official status.

Efforts are being made to determine the source of the forged documents.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man wanted in robbery, firing cases arrested in Delhi
Man wanted in robbery, firing cases arrested in Delhi
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi terror suspects hired to kill rightwing leaders: Police
Delhi terror suspects hired to kill rightwing leaders: Police
Chenu Gang Member Arrested in Delhi with Firearm
Chenu Gang Member Arrested in Delhi with Firearm
Gunmen dressed as advocates shoot dead gangster in Delhi court, are killed
Gunmen dressed as advocates shoot dead gangster in Delhi court, are killed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

CM Fadnavis pays last tribute to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle0:33

CM Fadnavis pays last tribute to Legendary Singer Asha...

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle0:21

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha...

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer Spotted Along Wildlife Corridor1:30

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO