News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man, who duped Delhi hotel posing as UAE official, sent to police custody

Man, who duped Delhi hotel posing as UAE official, sent to police custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 22, 2023 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded a man arrested for allegedly staying at a five-star hotel here for about four months by posing as a functionary of the UAE royal family and fleeing with an outstanding bill of more than Rs 23 lakh in two days' police custody.

Duty magistrate Shivangi Vyas sent Mahamed Sharif for custodial interrogation, noting that police had to recover certain articles from his residence in Delhi, which were allegedly stolen by him.

 

Sharif checked into The Leela Palace hotel on August 1 last year.

He stayed in room number 427 for about four months and fled on November 20 with hotel valuables and without paying the bills, the police told the court.

"Considering the fact that the recovery of the case property -- the stolen articles -- are yet to be effected, accused Mahamed Sharif be remanded in police custody for two days," the judge said.

The accused impersonated a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates and booked the hotel room at a discounted price.

He was apprehended on January 19 from Karnataka's Puttur and four days' transit remand was taken from a court in the southern state.

The counsel for the accused opposed the police's plea for remand, claiming that he was illegally arrested and no article was stolen.

According to the police, besides cheating the hotel to the tune of Rs 23.46 lakh, he decamped with valuables, including silver bottle holders.

The accused registered himself at the hotel as an important functionary of the "Office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan" of the UAE government and gave a fake business card, the police said.

It claimed that the accused also provided a UAE resident card on arrival at the hotel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Scamsters dupe SII of over Rs 1cr posing as Poonawala
Scamsters dupe SII of over Rs 1cr posing as Poonawala
JK separatists duped medical, engg aspirants: Police
JK separatists duped medical, engg aspirants: Police
Harbhajan 'duped' of Rs 4 crore: Report
Harbhajan 'duped' of Rs 4 crore: Report
Aus Open: Rybakina stuns Swiatek; Azarenka in quarters
Aus Open: Rybakina stuns Swiatek; Azarenka in quarters
What WFI chief Singh told his supporters...
What WFI chief Singh told his supporters...
Women's U-19 T20 WC: Chopra spins India to big win
Women's U-19 T20 WC: Chopra spins India to big win
India lose to NZ; crash out of Hockey World Cup
India lose to NZ; crash out of Hockey World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Several JNU, IIT profs duped of crores by ex-staffer

Several JNU, IIT profs duped of crores by ex-staffer

Railway job seekers duped, made to count trains

Railway job seekers duped, made to count trains

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances