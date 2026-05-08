Bengaluru Man Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

A tragic hit-and-run in Bengaluru has claimed the life of a man on MG Road, prompting a police investigation to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on MG Road in Bengaluru.

The victim, identified as Srinivas, died at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 am at Anil Kumble Junction.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

A man was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car on MG Road in the heart of Bengaluru on early Friday morning, police said.

Hit-And-Run Victim Identified

Srinivas, who was in his late 50s, died on the spot in the accident that occurred at Anil Kumble Junction here, they said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4.30 am. Srinivas was walking along the side of the road when a car travelling at high speed allegedly hit him with immense force. The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

The impact of the accident was so severe that Srinivas died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case of accident under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death due to negligence has been registered, he said.

CCTV cameras installed in the area are being analysed to identify the offending vehicle, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.