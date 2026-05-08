HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bengaluru Man Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

Bengaluru Man Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 16:45 IST

x

A tragic hit-and-run in Bengaluru has claimed the life of a man on MG Road, prompting a police investigation to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points

  • A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on MG Road in Bengaluru.
  • The victim, identified as Srinivas, died at the scene of the accident.
  • The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 am at Anil Kumble Junction.
  • Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

A man was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car on MG Road in the heart of Bengaluru on early Friday morning, police said.

Hit-And-Run Victim Identified

Srinivas, who was in his late 50s, died on the spot in the accident that occurred at Anil Kumble Junction here, they said.

 

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4.30 am. Srinivas was walking along the side of the road when a car travelling at high speed allegedly hit him with immense force. The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

The impact of the accident was so severe that Srinivas died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case of accident under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death due to negligence has been registered, he said.

CCTV cameras installed in the area are being analysed to identify the offending vehicle, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver Held in Hit-and-Run Death
Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver Held in Hit-and-Run Death
Gurugram Delivery Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car
Gurugram Delivery Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car
Gurugram Delivery Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car
Gurugram Delivery Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife
Youth fleeing accident drags elderly man on road in Bengaluru
Youth fleeing accident drags elderly man on road in Bengaluru

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Mysuru's Unique Mirror Trick Is Helping Prevent Public Urination1:52

Mysuru's Unique Mirror Trick Is Helping Prevent Public...

Tanya Mittal Looks Stunning in a Green Saree2:24

Tanya Mittal Looks Stunning in a Green Saree

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon Arrival1:37

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO