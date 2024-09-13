News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man lynched on Humsafar Exp in UP over sexual abuse of minor girl

Man lynched on Humsafar Exp in UP over sexual abuse of minor girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 13, 2024 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 34-year-old railway contract labourer was beaten to death by fellow passengers on a moving Humsafar Express train between Lucknow and Kanpur after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, the police said on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy Indian Railways

The deceased identified as Prashant Kumar, a native of Bihar.

He was caught by the victim's family and other passengers after the incident on Tuesday night.

 

Additional DG (Railway) Prakash D said on Friday that Kumar had boarded the Humsafar Express from Siwan, Bihar, along with the victim's family.

He allegedly offered his berth to the 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her while her mother was away.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who informed her family and other passengers.

Enraged by the sexual assault, the victim's family and passengers thrashed Kumar.

He was taken into custody by the GRP at Kanpur Central station.

Due to his deteriorating health, the GRP took Kumar to KPM Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said the officer.

The victim's mother has filed an FIR against Kumar under section 74 (criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the ADG said.

He added that the FIR has been transferred to GRP Lucknow for further investigation.

A post-mortem of the deceased body was conducted by a panel of three doctors in Kanpur, and the body was later handed over to Kumar's family for transportation to Siwan, Bihar, for the last rites.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Aligarh tense after lynching of Muslim man, 6 held
Aligarh tense after lynching of Muslim man, 6 held
Man lynched in Haryana over suspicion of eating beef
Man lynched in Haryana over suspicion of eating beef
Why are some lynchings front page news and some not?
Why are some lynchings front page news and some not?
Kohli, Jadeja Set For Test Landmarks!
Kohli, Jadeja Set For Test Landmarks!
Salman Visits Malaika After Father's Death
Salman Visits Malaika After Father's Death
Sensex, Nifty settle lower in volatile trade
Sensex, Nifty settle lower in volatile trade
Ford will use Chennai manufacturing plant for exports
Ford will use Chennai manufacturing plant for exports

More like this

Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob

Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob

20-year-old lynched in UP on suspicion of buffalo theft

20-year-old lynched in UP on suspicion of buffalo theft

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances