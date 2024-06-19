News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob over suspicion of theft

Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob over suspicion of theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 19, 2024 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man was allegedly lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh by a mob that accused him of theft, triggering communal tension.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Six people were arrested after the mob attack on Fareed (35) on Tuesday night in Mamu Bhanja locality, police said. Seven people, part of the mob, have been identified.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Fareed was returning home from work when he was mobbed and thrashed by some residents on Tuesday night in the Mamu Bhanja locality over suspicion of theft, Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak said.

By the time police reached the spot, Fareed was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

 

As the news of the incident spread, many people gathered at the hospital and demanded the arrest of the accused, he said.

Pathak said the arrests have been made based on CCTV footage, and some other unidentified people have also been booked. Further investigation is underway.

SSP Sanjay Suman told the reporters that all precautionary measures have been enforced. Police and RAF (Rapid Action Force) have been deployed in sensitive localities including Subzi Mandi and Abdul Kareem Chowk.

The sector scheme has been enforced in all sensitive areas of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered at some spots in the old city near Railway Road and some shops shut down their shutters, he said.

Police patrolling has been intensified in some areas identified as "sensitive spots", he added.

Several BJP leaders led by the city MLA Muktar Varshney staged a "dharna" near the Railway Road, demanding that no innocent person should be arrested based on fabricated evidence.

SP Pathak assured that arrests will be made following the due process of law.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'A new law against lynching would have limited impact'
'A new law against lynching would have limited impact'
What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC
What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC
India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid
India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid
Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut
Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA
Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'How can lynching be punishable by seven years?'

'How can lynching be punishable by seven years?'

Lynchings from another time

Lynchings from another time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances