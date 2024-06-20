News
Aligarh tense after lynching of Muslim man, chief cleric appeals for peace

Aligarh tense after lynching of Muslim man, chief cleric appeals for peace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 13:52 IST
A day after tension gripped the area over the lynching of a man, the police and district administration remained on alert on Thursday to ensure law and order in maintained while the chief cleric of Aligrah appealed for peace.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have arrested arrested six people after a mob fatally attacked Fareed Tuesday night in Mamu Bhanja locality.

The incident triggered communal tension in the area.

 

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Kumar said on Thursday the situation is peaceful and under control.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation and an adequate number of police personnel has been deputed in the affected area," he said.

Aligarh chief mufti Khalid Hameed called for peace and Hindus-Muslims amity in the city.

He said police should investigate the matter and arrest guilty persons 'without succumbing to any sort of political pressure'.

According to a complaint filed by Fareed's family, he was returning home from work on Tuesday night when he was mobbed and thrashed by some residents in the Mamu Bhanja locality over suspicion of theft, Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak said on Wednesday.

By the time police reached the spot, Fareed was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, Pathak added.

As the news of the incident spread, many people gathered at the hospital and demanded the arrest of the accused, he said.

Pathak said the arrests have been made based on CCTV footage, and some other unidentified people have also been booked. Further investigation is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Suman told reporters on Wednesday that all precautionary measures have been enforced.

Police and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel have been deployed in sensitive localities including Subzi Mandi and Abdul Kareem Chowk.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
