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Man Lynched In Odisha Over Black Magic Suspicion; 25 Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 12:14 IST

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In a shocking incident in Odisha, a man was lynched and his body burnt by a mob suspecting him of black magic, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals.

Key Points

  • A man in Odisha's Cuttack district was lynched by a mob on suspicion of practising black magic.
  • The mob allegedly burnt the victim's body to destroy evidence of the crime.
  • Police have arrested 25 people from Talamunduli village in connection with the lynching.
  • The victim's father filed a formal complaint, leading to the arrests.
  • Police recovered the partially burnt body and bones of the deceased.

A mob dragged a man out of his house in Odisha's Cuttack district, lynched him on the suspicion of practising black magic and then burnt his body to erase evidence, following which 25 people were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Lynching Incident

While the incident occurred on May 10, the arrests were made on Tuesday, a day after the victim's father lodged a formal complaint with the police.

 

In the complaint, Sweta Behera claimed that his son, Tikima Behera, was dragged out of the house in Talamunduli village and beaten up by the mob on May 10, leading to his death. His body was burnt to erase evidence, the father alleged.

He mentioned that Tikima Behera was staying with his brother and sister-in-law at the village after his wife abandoned him seven years ago.

Police Investigation and Arrests

"So far, we have arrested 25 men of the village who allegedly killed the man on suspicion of performing black magic. Three teams have been formed to probe the incident. One of the arrested accused confessed to the crime during interrogation," Cuttack (Rural) SP Vinit Agrawal told reporters.

He said police have also recovered the partially burnt body and bones of the deceased.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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