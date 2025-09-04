HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP man guns down wife over divorce row

September 04, 2025 19:07 IST

A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a crowded market in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, following a dispute over their ongoing divorce proceedings, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Accused Vishwakarma Chauhan was arrested from the spot shortly after the incident occurred in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area on Wednesday evening.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money", officials said.

 

According to the police, victim Mamta Chauhan (35), who worked in a private firm and lived separately from her husband with her 13-year-old daughter, was demanding child support and the transfer of a farmland before agreeing to a divorce.

Eyewitnesses said there was a heated argument between the couple outside a photo studio around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds, one hitting the victim in the chest and another in her arm.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Their daughter later submitted a police complaint accusing her father of harassment and extramarital affairs.

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (Gorakhnath) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "The couple's divorce proceedings were underway. A preliminary probe suggests that the murder was triggered by financial disputes. The source of the pistol is also being investigated."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
