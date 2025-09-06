Bengal: Couple lynched after child's body found in pond

The body of a child was found in Nischintapur area in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday morning, following which a mob allegedly lynched a couple, suspecting their involvement in the minor's death, police said.

The mob also vandalised the property of the couple, accused of killing the Class-3 student -- Swarnabha Mondal -- a senior police officer said.

The boy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a pond in the locality this morning, he said.

"The body of the boy was wrapped in tarpaulin. The family members of the minor accused the couple of killing the child. A mob, including the family members of the boy, stormed the accused's house, vandalised the property, and assaulted them," the police officer told PTI.

The two injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The post-mortem conducted on the deceased boy revealed that he was "strangulated with the help of a gamcha", the officer said.

"The report confirms that the boy was murdered. A ligature mark was found around his neck. There are clear marks of strangulation. The crime took place sometime between 4 pm and 6.30 pm yesterday," he said.

"An initial probe revealed that the boy left his home around 3 pm on Friday to play on a ground in the area. Since he did not return home, the family members started searching for him. They lodged a complaint, claiming that the minor was missing. The search continued throughout the night," the officer said.

As soon as the minor's body was recovered from the pond, the locals attacked the residence of the accused couple, who live beside the waterbody, he said.

"It is alleged that the mob entered the house of Utpal Biswas and Soma Biswas. They attempted to vandalise their residence. A jute warehouse next to the house, owned by the Biswas couple, was also set on fire. The couple was dragged out of their residence and brutally beaten up. A police team took them to a hospital where both were declared dead," the officer said.

Another member of the Biswas family was also injured in the attack by the locals, and his condition is "very critical", he said. The injured was shifted to a Kolkata-based hospital after his condition deteriorated.

The family of the deceased boy had disputes with the Biswas family, the officer said.

Several police teams were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, and many residents of the area have been accused of being involved in the violent attack.

"We are investigating both the murder of the boy and the lynching of the couple. Two cases have been lodged and some people detained in connection with the lynching," the officer said.