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Home  » News » Man kills elderly woman after offering her a lift in Bijnor

Man kills elderly woman after offering her a lift in Bijnor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 22:15 IST

A man in Bijnor, India, has been arrested for the murder and robbery of an elderly woman after offering her a ride, sparking a police investigation and highlighting concerns about safety.

Key Points

  • A man in Bijnor, India, allegedly murdered an elderly woman after offering her a ride.
  • The accused robbed the victim of Rs 2,000 and her mobile phone after killing her.
  • Police apprehended the suspect, Zeeshan, after identifying him through CCTV footage and informers.
  • Zeeshan allegedly fired at the police during the arrest, resulting in retaliatory firing and his injury.
  • The accused confessed to offering the woman a lift with the intention of robbing her before attacking her in a forested area.

A man allegedly offered a lift to an elderly woman promising to drop her at her destination, took her to a forested area here, and killed her before robbing her of Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused also opened fire at cops when intercepted by a police team, and was injured in retaliatory firing before being taken into custody.

 

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the body of the victim, identified as Kashmiri Devi (70), was recovered from a forested area along the Sherkot-Afzalgarh road on Saturday.

Based on CCTV footage and inputs from informers, police intercepted the accused, identified as Zeeshan, on Sunday.

The ASP said while being taken into police custody, the accused allegedly fired at the police team with a country-made pistol.

In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, and was subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had offered the woman a lift from Dhampur with the intention of robbing her.

He then took her to the forested stretch where he allegedly attacked her with a stone, hitting her on the head, before fleeing with her mobile phone and Rs 2,000, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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