News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Possible terror attack': Israel on blast near embassy in Delhi

'Possible terror attack': Israel on blast near embassy in Delhi

By Harinder Mishra
December 27, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, suspecting that an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday was "a possible terror attack".

IMAGE: Delhi Police Forensics team at the blast site near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

No one was injured in the blast that occurred near the Israel embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

The recommendations of the Israeli National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday, which come amid concerns of a "recurrence of events", apply especially to New Delhi.

Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places (malls and markets) and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis.

 

They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, etc).

The recommendations also suggest avoiding openly displaying Israeli symbols, refraining from attending unsecured large-scale events, and avoiding publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a press statement earlier on Tuesday, said that there were no casualties in the explosion.

"The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces", the ministry said.

Soon after the explosion, which took place in a green belt area outside the Central Hindi Training Institute located near the embassy, teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell, bomb disposal squad and fire department rushed to the spot. An almost three-hour-long search operation was carried out in the area.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also examined the site, a senior police officer in New Delhi said.

After the incident, security was further beefed up around the embassy and other Israeli establishments, according to officials.

Earlier this month, the NSC warned Israelis to reconsider all their travel abroad and called on those who do need to travel overseas to avoid outward displays of their Jewish and Israeli identities amid rising antisemitism around the world amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militant group in Gaza.

In the past, too, the Israeli embassy and its staff have come under attack in New Delhi.

There was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in 2021 in which cars were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

In February 2012, the wife of an Israeli security staff at the embassy was injured in an attack on her car in New Delhi.

Security has been high around the Israel embassy in New Delhi since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, security officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harinder Mishra
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'How come the world is angry with Israel?'
'How come the world is angry with Israel?'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'
'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi; letter found

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi; letter found

'Israelis are committing genocide'

'Israelis are committing genocide'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances