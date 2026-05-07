Man Gets Life For Electrocution Murder Of Wife In UP

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal electrocution murder of his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic violence and mental health struggles.

Key Points A Bareilly court sentenced Vinod Kumar to life for murdering his wife, Satyavati, by electrocution.

Vinod Kumar tied his mentally challenged wife to a cot and repeatedly electrocuted her.

The prosecution presented nine witnesses and forensic evidence to establish the charges against Vinod.

Vinod attempted to create a false alibi by going to work after committing the crime and claiming his wife's death was accidental.

A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mentally challenged wife by repeatedly electrocuting her while she was tied to a cot, lawyers said on Thursday.

Additional district government counsel Harendra Singh Rathore said Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar Singh on Wednesday convicted Vinod Kumar (45) for killing his wife, Satyavati, in Chaina village of Bareilly district and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

Details of the Heinous Crime

According to the prosecution, he was allegedly frustrated with his wife Satyavati's mental illness and often assaulted her.

Rathore said the prosecution examined nine witnesses to establish the charges against him.

As per court records, on the night of May 1-2, 2022, when Satyavati was asleep, Vinod tied her hands and legs to a cot using ropes and then connected an aluminium cable to an electric board to repeatedly administer electric shocks to her.

"She writhed in pain, but the accused continued to electrocute her until she died," the prosecution said.

Court's Observations and Aftermath

The court observed that the murder was carried out in an inhuman manner.

After committing the crime, the accused threw the rope and cable on the roof and left for work at a brick kiln around 2 am to create a false alibi.

He later tried to mislead the police and the victim's family by claiming that Satyavati, whose mental condition was unstable, had accidentally died by suicide after grabbing a live electric wire.

However, the victim's brother, Sanjeev, a resident of Shahjahanpur district, suspected foul play and lodged an FIR under sections 498A (husband subjecting wife to cruelty) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Nawabganj police station.

Forensic Evidence and Police Investigation

During the trial, the prosecution relied on the post-mortem report prepared by Dr Faraz Anwar, who stated that multiple electrocution marks found on different parts of the victim's body could not have been self-inflicted.

The police also recovered the rope and electric wire used in the crime on the accused's identification, officials said.