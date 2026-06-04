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Mahoba Court Awards Death Penalty For Triple Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 00:18 IST

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A Mahoba court has delivered a death penalty verdict to Devendra Vishwakarma for the brutal murder of his wife and two young daughters, highlighting the swift justice achieved through Uttar Pradesh Police's "Operation Conviction" campaign.

Key Points

  • A Mahoba court has sentenced Devendra Vishwakarma to death for the murder of his wife and two minor daughters.
  • The incident occurred on July 17, 2023, where Vishwakarma killed his family by crushing their heads with a grinding stone during a domestic dispute.
  • The case was monitored under the Uttar Pradesh Police's "Operation Conviction" campaign, ensuring a swift investigation and charge sheet filing.
  • Sustained efforts by the monitoring cell and prosecution led to the conviction and death sentence, along with a Rs 50,000 fine.

A court in Mahoba district has awarded the death penalty to a man convicted of murdering his wife and two minor daughters nearly three years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the convict Devendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Samadnagar under Kotwali Nagar police station limits in Mahoba, killed his wife Ramkumari and their two daughters -- six-year-old Sonakshi and nine-year-old Ayushi -- by crushing their heads with a grinding stone on July 17, 2023.

 

Mahoba Court Delivers Justice In Triple Murder Case

As per available information, Vishwakarma and his wife used to quarrel frequently over domestic disputes. On the day of the incident, the two again got into an argument, and in a fit of rage, Vishwakarma killed his wife and daughters.

As per a press statement, the case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. Police completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet before the court on August 24, 2023. Officials said the case was monitored under the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction campaign.

Following sustained efforts by the monitoring cell and the prosecution, the court on June 3 found Vishwakarma guilty and sentenced him to death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The prosecution was conducted by District Government Counsel Dinesh Kumar Singh and Assistant Government Counsel Surendra Rajput. Case investigator Inspector Upendra Pratap Singh and court liaison officer M.A. Prem Babu Dwivedi also played key roles in securing the conviction, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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