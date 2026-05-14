Man flung 50 ft into air during fierce storm in UP's Bareilly, survives

A man in Uttar Pradesh miraculously survived after being flung 50 feet into the air by a powerful storm, highlighting the devastating impact of severe weather conditions.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The incident, captured on video, initially sparked disbelief but was confirmed as real by the victim.

Nanhe Mian sustained multiple injuries, including fractures, but survived the ordeal.

The severe storm in Uttar Pradesh resulted in at least four deaths in Bareilly and widespread damage across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that 89 people were killed and around 50 injured in storm and rain-related incidents across the state.

In a shocking incident, a man was flung nearly 50 ft into the air along with a tin roof and thrown into a field during a powerful storm in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, where the adverse weather claimed at least four lives.

The man in the video, Nanhe Mian of Bamiyana village, suffered multiple injuries in the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

In a video of the incident doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen being launched into the air while he is holding onto the tin roof. He then lets go, does a somersault in the air and lands in the adjacent field.

Initially, some social media users expressed disbelief over the video and suspected that it was generated using artificial intelligence. But for Nanhe, an e-rickshaw driver, it is all too real.

Nanhe, around 50 years old, said on Thursday that he had gone to a wedding hall to collect some items when the storm intensified.

"The wind was so strong that the tin shed started making loud noises. I thought if I did not hold onto it, it would be blown away in the storm. So, I immediately grabbed a rope tied to the shed," he said.

"Then a very strong gust came and lifted both the shed and me into the air. I was carried nearly 50 ft into the air before the storm weakened and I fell to the ground," he said.

Nanhe, who lives with his wife and their five children, said he suffered injuries on his head, back, arms and legs. These include a fractured arm and leg.

Bareilly Police said in a statement that Nahne was standing inside the wedding hall in Bamiyana when strong winds and rain tore the tin roof of the structure.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, at least 89 people were killed and around 50 injured in storm and rain-related incidents across the state on Wednesday.

Several animals were also killed and houses and shops were damaged in many places.

In Bareilly, four people were killed between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm on Wednesday, nine animals perished and around 30 houses suffered heavy damage, officials said.