Rains in Bengaluru wreak havoc; cause traffic jams, waterlogging

Rains in Bengaluru wreak havoc; cause traffic jams, waterlogging

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 13:38 IST
Several areas in Bengaluru are waterlogged and roads submerged after heavy overnight rains.

IMAGE: Vehicles pass through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disrupted the normal life in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

This is the second time in a week that the Karnataka state capital is witnessing such severe waterlogging.

 

One of the locals said that waterlogging has taken place due to heavy rainfall and it has made driving very difficult.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident said.

IMAGE: A traffic police personnel regulates movement of traffic on a waterlogged road near Wipro Technologies office in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Another local said that this situation happens every year and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system.

"This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn't prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water," another local said.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
