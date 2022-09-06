News
Rediff.com  » News » In waterlogged Bengaluru, techies ride tractors to office

In waterlogged Bengaluru, techies ride tractors to office

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 06, 2022 11:21 IST
With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India's 'Silicon Valley' resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water.

Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.

 

It is altogether a new experience for the IT professionals in the city taking tractor rides.

"We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50," a woman working in an IT firm told ANI.

WATCH: Bengaluru IT professionals take tractor rides to reach office

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.

The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.

This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.

