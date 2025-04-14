HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat

'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 14, 2025 11:35 IST

x

The Mumbai traffic police have got a message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and registered a case in this connection, officials said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said.

 

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe is on into the case, the official added.

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Salman Breaks Silence On Bishnoi Shooting
Salman Breaks Silence On Bishnoi Shooting
Salman gets fresh threat; caller traced to Karnataka
Salman gets fresh threat; caller traced to Karnataka
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Salman: 'What All I'm Going Through In My Life...'
Salman: 'What All I'm Going Through In My Life...'
Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises
Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

Odisha's Pana Sankranti: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace and style1:09

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace...

Hundreds flee Murshidabad, cross river to take shelter in Malda7:24

Hundreds flee Murshidabad, cross river to take shelter in...

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow unleashes ballistic missile3:16

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD