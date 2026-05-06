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Man Detained Over Mumbai Hotel Bomb Threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 06, 2026 21:08 IST

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Mumbai police have detained a man for allegedly making bomb threats against the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Trident Hotel, prompting an immediate investigation.

Key Points

  • A man has been detained for allegedly threatening to bomb the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Trident Hotel in Mumbai.
  • The threat call was received at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on Tuesday night.
  • Police traced the caller to Vashi and apprehended him in Sion.
  • The suspect has been identified as Santosh Sawant, a resident of Panvel.

Police have detained a man for allegedly threatening to blow up two prominent hotels in south Mumbai, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, officials said on Wednesday.

A call was received at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, in which the unidentified caller threatened to blow up that hotel along with Trident Hotel, a police official said.

 

Police Investigation and Arrest

The police immediately launched a probe. They traced the caller near Vashi and later apprehended him in Sion area of central Mumbai, he said.

The caller was identified as Santosh Sawant, a resident of Vichumbe in Panvel of Raigad district.

Legal Action and Background

A non-cognisable case was registered against him at the Colaba police station in connection with the threat call, he said, adding that the accused was brought to the police station for further legal action.

During the probe, it came to light that the caller worked as a house keeper and stayed with his mother.

Hotel Taj and Trident were targeted by Pakistani terrorists during 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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